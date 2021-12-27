SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,290 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.