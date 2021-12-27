B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $211,000 Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 292.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 662,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 493,376 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 25.8% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 44.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 241,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 66,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIM opened at $23.69 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

