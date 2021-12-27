M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 1,652.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,290 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of M.D.C. worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 307,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock opened at $53.93 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

