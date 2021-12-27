AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

