AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $135.00 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.70.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

