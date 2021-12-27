Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 755.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 355,695 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $332,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,538 shares of company stock worth $1,407,084 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

