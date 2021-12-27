Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 920.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after acquiring an additional 269,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 326,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after purchasing an additional 91,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 701,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,376.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

