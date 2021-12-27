The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $68.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.