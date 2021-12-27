Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,646,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cintas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $435.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

