U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $586,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH opened at $297.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.43. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $238.04 and a 12 month high of $298.85.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.