U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $534,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,970,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,601,000 after purchasing an additional 78,346 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $143.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.32. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

