U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $500,000 in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.90.

EGP opened at $217.30 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $220.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.08.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.