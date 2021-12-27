U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $473,000 Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $5,659,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 78.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of EQT by 3.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 36,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

EQT stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

