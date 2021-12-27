U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,360 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,536,000 after purchasing an additional 128,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 21.6% in the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,713,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS opened at $16.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATUS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

