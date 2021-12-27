U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State Corp grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after buying an additional 332,802 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 38,439 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after buying an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.19 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

