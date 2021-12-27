SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,476 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Landstar System worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $55,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 126.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $172.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

