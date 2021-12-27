Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,241 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of Rollins worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after acquiring an additional 505,374 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

