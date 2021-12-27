Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,357 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.78% of La-Z-Boy worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at $595,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

LZB stock opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.03.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,892. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.