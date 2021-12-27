Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $313,000 Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $32.46 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $679,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,845,838. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

