Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 353 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 85,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Leidos by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,964,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Leidos by 213.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Leidos by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

