Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Heartland Express by 9.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 17.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $202,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Heartland Express by 55.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

