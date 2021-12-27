Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 131,365 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,365 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.24% of Essent Group worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Essent Group by 119.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Essent Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESNT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Essent Group stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $54.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

