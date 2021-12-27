-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.41 and a beta of 1.51.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

