Analysts Expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PECO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $15,571,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $1,645,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $7,398,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $36,119,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

