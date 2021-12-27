Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of Abiomed worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $352.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.22.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.80.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

