Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.38% of Camping World worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 56.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

