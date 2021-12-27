Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,934 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.43% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 577,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OFC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

OFC opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

