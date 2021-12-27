Analysts Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on HWM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

