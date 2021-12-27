Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $352,000 in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,375 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

