Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of HMST stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.