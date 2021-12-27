Sigma Planning Corp Sells 887 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 358.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.

