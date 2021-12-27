M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PROG were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRG. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROG in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. PROG’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

