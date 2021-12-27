Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 559 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR stock opened at $218.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $219.58.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

