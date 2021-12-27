Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 47,800 The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 467.0% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 540,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 445,078 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 308.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 131,616 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 106,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $7.67 on Monday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $939.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

