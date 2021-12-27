Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 21,817 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after buying an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 269,632 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

VNDA opened at $17.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.