Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $405,000 Investment in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 42.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth $439,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth $4,389,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 87.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

