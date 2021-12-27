5,312 Shares in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LPI opened at $63.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Laredo Petroleum
Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
