5,312 Shares in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

LPI opened at $63.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

