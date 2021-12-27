Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L stock opened at $57.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

