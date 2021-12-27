Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Omnicell worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after purchasing an additional 155,379 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $175.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

