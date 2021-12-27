Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,739 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after acquiring an additional 134,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after acquiring an additional 169,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Crown by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after acquiring an additional 663,893 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,869,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,080,000 after acquiring an additional 300,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,882,000 after acquiring an additional 198,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK stock opened at $105.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.03.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.79.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.