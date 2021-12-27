Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSA. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

NSA stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.55%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.