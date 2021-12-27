Amalgamated Bank Sells 660 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH stock opened at $100.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.29. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.78.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

