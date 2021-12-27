19,700 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,750,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,328,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2,277.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after buying an additional 627,419 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,679,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 348,656 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.95 million, a P/E ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

