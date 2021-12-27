Signaturefd LLC Acquires New Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $160.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.10. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXON. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 26,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.63, for a total transaction of $4,779,048.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 651,274 shares worth $119,707,060. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

