Analysts Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.56. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

