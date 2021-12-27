United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) vs. The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Critical Contrast

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get United Fire Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for United Fire Group and The Hartford Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 5 8 0 2.62

United Fire Group presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.02%. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $77.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.37%. Given United Fire Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than The Hartford Financial Services Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of United Fire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Fire Group pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group 1.26% -3.88% -1.05% The Hartford Financial Services Group 9.92% 11.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Fire Group and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.55 -$112.71 million $0.54 43.20 The Hartford Financial Services Group $20.52 billion 1.13 $1.74 billion $6.01 11.36

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than United Fire Group. The Hartford Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats United Fire Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance. The Life Insurance segment includes deferred and immediate annuities, universal life products and traditional life insurance products. The company was founded in January 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, IA.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products, primarily throughout the U.S., within its standard commercial lines, which consists of The Hartford’s small commercial and middle market lines of business. The Personal Lines segment includes automobile, homeowners and home-based business coverage to individuals across the U.S. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations, currently managed by the company, that have discontinued writing new business and substantially all of the company’s asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment offers group life, accident and disabi

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.