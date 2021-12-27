Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Reduced by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,217,000 after purchasing an additional 106,320 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $98.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.36. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

