GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 18.2% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of Masimo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $293.34 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.37 and a 200-day moving average of $272.84.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $58,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $9,796,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

