WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $408,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in PG&E by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 898,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 163.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in PG&E by 9.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 150.0% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter worth about $310,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

