EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of EVERTEC worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EVERTEC by 135.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 163,284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 9.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after buying an additional 240,345 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16,354.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 481,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 558.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $49.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.89. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

